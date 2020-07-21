JTS Mortgage Minute 09/01/20 - Housing Market Rebound

Video Credit: WCBI - Published 7 minutes ago

But with mortgage rates still at near-historic lows, this is an excellent time to purchase or refinance your dream home.

Home sales are up but home prices are rising too.

The housing market has begun to rebound after the traditional homebuying season was pushed back due to the pandemic lockdowns earlier this spring.

Realtor.com?s?ho using market recovery index?reported that august is the new may.

Home purchase activity continued its strong run last week with a 2% increase over the prior week, and was up around 22% compared to the same week a year ago.

Not only are home sales up, but home prices are rising, too.

The median price on single-family homes rose year- over-year in 174 of 181 metropolitan areas?measured, according to a recent nar report.

Homes on the market are selling 4 days faster over last year.

New construction homes are in such strong demand that mortgage applications for new homes have shot up 39% year over year.

Even though mortgage rates rose for the 1stst?time in 3 weeks, 30-year fixed rates were still down by 64 basis points from the same time last year.

The fed has signaled that it expects mortgage rates to continue increasing.

That's why taking action on your refinance or home purchase, sooner rather than later, is critical.

If you?re looking to purchase or refinance, now is the time to take advantage of low interest rates.

Today?s housing market is in great shape, thanks to record-low mortgage interest rates, rising new home sales, and increased mortgage applications.

The main thing holding it back?

The u.s. has a severe housing shortage.

There are more buyers than there are homes to buy.

If you?re looking to purchase, contact us today for your mortgage pre- approval to give you more buying power.

When securing a mortgage or refinance, a lower interest rate will save you money on your loan.

But if your?credit score?isn?t top- notch, you may not qualify for the low rates you?re seeing advertised.

Each mortgage scenario is unique according to the homebuyer?s specific information.

We review credit score, debt- to-income ratios, long-term goals and so much more when we work with potential homebuyers.

Depending on your credit score and specific situation, we can help you determine what is the best path for you to take.

If you?ve been working with a national lender and want to compare the rate you were given, don?t let that deter you from contacting jts to see if we can get you a better rate.

At jts & co.

We help families on a weekly basis that think pushing a button will be a quick and easy mortgage transaction only to become frustrated and uninformed late in the process.

Since we?re local, contact us, and let?s make sure you?re getting your best rate.

If you are in the market to purchase or refinance a home, give jts & co.

A call to see what you qualify for.

We are local, trusted and experienced and take pride in helping families with their homeownership needs.

Visit our website or text jts to 33655 for our prequal application.

At jts & co.

We understand there is more to getting a mortgage than just pushing a button.

We want to be your lifetime mortgage advisor.

Which means, whether you are a first-time homebuyer or a seasoned one, we want to help you with all of your homebuying purchases or refinances.

Now.

And ten years down the road.

Give us a call to discuss your situation today!

Thank you for joining me today, be sure to tune in next week!