Intense clashes between police and protesters erupt in Beirut

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
Protesters and police clash in Beirut, Lebanon on September 1 in Martyr's Square as tensions continue to mount in the economically hurting Arab state following the devastation to Beirut's port in early

Protesters and police clash in Beirut, Lebanon on September 1 in Martyr's Square as tensions continue to mount in the economically hurting Arab state following the devastation to Beirut's port in early August.

Video shows protesters on the street demanding action and then getting into heated altercations with heavily armed police later on that evening.




