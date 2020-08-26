The Ultimate Trio? Dua Lipa wants supergroup with Stevie Nicks and Miley Cyrus
Dua Lipa thinks that she, Miley Cyrus and Stevie Nicks could form an amazing supergroup after she worked with both artists.
BANG Showbiz The Ultimate Trio? Dua Lipa wants supergroup with Stevie Nicks and Miley Cyrus
#DuaLipa #StevieNicks #MileyCyrus… https://t.co/jUudqt9dds 9 minutes ago
Miley Cyrus adopts dog taken in by Fresno firefightersMiley Cyrus has given a bulldog a real-life rags to riches story by adopting her after she was taken in by firefighters in Fresno.
Miley Cyrus marks 7th anniversary of Wrecking BallMiley Cyrus admitted it "feels like a lifetime ago" since she released 'Wrecking Ball' as she marked the hit's seventh anniversary.
Miley Cyrus launches merchandise in honour of late grandmotherMiley Cyrus is selling T-shirts in honour of her late grandmother Loretta.