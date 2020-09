The NFL has taken over the independent investigation into workplace conduct within the Washington Football Team, owner Dan Snyder confirmed Monday.

Lawyers for more than a dozen ex-employees of the Washington Football Team have requested from the...

Latest investigation reveals a cesspool of sexual harassment and misconduct within the Washington...

National Football League Commissioner Roger Goodell said the league will take over the investigation...

The Ryan Sports Report NFL takes over Washington Football Team probe https://t.co/oEJIA7GOgk via @ESPN App https://t.co/VUPRGU8I7q 2 hours ago

WFAN Sports Radio Things going from bad to worse to worst to whatever's next in DC? 📝 @DanMennella https://t.co/2eIujsse1y 2 hours ago

Power 105.1 The National Football League has taken over the investigation into alleged instances of sexual harassment within th… https://t.co/ErJS9mLrtc 1 hour ago

Jack Densmore NFL takes over investigation into sexual harassment allegations within Washington Football Team https://t.co/UJTBs4LDI4 1 hour ago

All In THIS Together #staysafe NFL takes over Washington Football Team probe https://t.co/c2dX8REzqN via @ESPN App https://t.co/HrFq7UeRNx 11 minutes ago

Patta Patti Cooolers "N.F.L. Takes Over Sexual Harassment Investigation of Washington Team" by BY KEN BELSON via NYT… https://t.co/oJ9awLRjB0 2 minutes ago