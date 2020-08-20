Fall Guys raises $1 million for gamers with physical disabilities Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 00:49s - Published 9 minutes ago Fall Guys raises $1 million for gamers with physical disabilities The developer of Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout has announced that it’s raised $1 million for charity.On August 17, the official Fall Guys Twitter account declared the Battle of the Brands, an online auction benefiting Special Effect.Special Effect is a U.K.-based charity that provides specialized peripherals and hardware for gamers with physical disabilities.Within hours, gaming personalities and brand representatives all jumped in with bids that surpassed $130,000 on the first night. Ninja, G2 Esports, MrBeast and AimLab pooled their funds together into a joint donation that came out to $1 million.All four of the winners will have in-game skins made in their honor.Fall Guys developer Mediatonic and Special Effect were rightfully praised for their efforts to create a more inclusive gaming industry 0

