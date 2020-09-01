Man calls out girlfriend over 'ludicrous' pet request: 'Pick your battles'

This unusual tale involves a man, his bunny and a jealous girlfriend.A 21-year-old man wanted to know if he was in the wrong for telling his pet rabbit he loved it more frequently than his own girlfriend.He went to Reddit’s “Am I the A******” forum for advice on the matter.“My girlfriend gifted me the cutest pet bunny one year ago,” he said.

However, the girlfriend now has an issue with her boyfriend and the rabbit.“She is getting upset recently because I keep saying to my bunny that I love him and that I don’t say it enough to her,” he explained.The boyfriend says he has a good reason for why he says the three special words to his bunny more often than to her.“When I say ‘I love you’ to my bunny it is just thrown around, but when I say it to her it has a much deeper meaning” .While the general commentariat declared neither party in the wrong, some pointed out there might be a real issue here.“Sounds like your girlfriend is trying to tell you that she needs more.

Hopefully, you have more to give to both the bunny and her,” one person commented