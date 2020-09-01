Top 10 Iconic Dance Scenes in Teen Movies Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 12:34s - Published on September 1, 2020 Top 10 Iconic Dance Scenes in Teen Movies Lace up your shoes for these dance scenes in teen movies. For this list, we’re taking a look at the most memorable dance scenes in teen flicks, basing our choices on how iconic they are and how many of us totally learned the moves and tried to recreate them. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Lace up your shoes for these dance scenes in teen movies. For this list, we’re taking a look at the most memorable dance scenes in teen flicks, basing our choices on how iconic they are and how many of us totally learned the moves and tried to recreate them. Our countdown includes "Step Up," "Mean Girls," "Dirty Dancing," and more!





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Top 10 Hidden Details in Opening Movie Scenes



Did you catch that? For this list, we’re taking a look at the easily overlooked things featured in the introductory scenes in films. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 12:41 Published 2 days ago Top 10 Movies Told Through Multiple Perspectives



We suppose that’s a perspective thing. For this list, we’ll be looking at the most popular movies that tell their stories through multiple points of view and recount certain scenes through.. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 15:42 Published 4 days ago Top 10 Behind the Scenes Secrets in Comedies That Make the Movie Funnier



Just when you thought these films couldn't get any funnier! For this list, we’re looking at real-life filming details that add to our overall enjoyment of the movie moments in question. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 12:30 Published 5 days ago

