Pentagon Report Reveals The Unnerving Shopping List Of The Chinese Military

Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Duration: 00:39s - Published
Amid increasing tensions between the US and China over a range of issues, China is trying to at least double its number of nuclear warheads in the next decade.

According to a new Pentagon report released Tuesday, China's military has already equaled or surpassed the United States in a series of key areas.

Beijing has made major strides in areas such as shipbuilding, the development of ballistic and cruise missiles, and integrated air defense systems.


