Campers find lost phone and help solve missing persons case

While exploring a field of flowers,a group of campers stumbled upon a phonethat belonged to a missing person.The campers — Dana Pace, his daughter Adaline andtwo of her friends — were on a 10-day camping trip inMontana back in July when they found the phone.Since the phone was unlocked, Pace was ableto respond to the most recent text message onit and give them his phone number.Twenty minutes after sending the text,Pace received a call from the person he texted,who was the phone owner’s sister.the missing man’s sister toldhim that her brother had beenattacked in Great Falls, Montana.Pace gave police officers the exactlatitude/longitude coordinates ofwhere the phone was found.About a week later, Pace got a text from the sisterinforming them that her brother had been found."We would not have known which stepsto take or any direction to find him hadit not been for you" she said.Pace was beyond thrilled to hear thatthe man had been found alive.

"This is absolutelythe best ending to our trip," he told the sister