Hopkins County Officials Consider Constructing Union Statue Next to Confederate Statue

Several dozen people were present in the Hopkins County Courthouse on Tuesday to voice their desire to keep the confederate statue as a way to preserve history, but when they were presented with the idea of constructing a Union statue, many agreed it was a good solution.

At noon---- at the *ast hopkins county fiscal court hearing - those who wanted to remove the confederate statue at the old courthouse spoke out.... today---those in favor of keeping the statue--- got their turn... 44news reporter marisa patwa is live in madisonville with an update... good evening marissa-- good afternoon megan what started as a petition earlier this summer to remove the confederate statue on the old hopkins county courthouse lawn is now coming full circle today with judge executive jack whitfield suggesting that instead of tearing down the monument, another monument representing the union side of the civil war be erected.

A few dozen people spaced out in the hopkins county courtroom on tuesday morning to voice their desire to keep the confederate statue as a way to preserve history, even if what they were fighting for may not have been right.

But when they heard the idea to construct another satute, many agreed it was a good solution and judge executive jack whitfield said he glad theye come to a compromise that didn include animosity on either side.

I said this from the start: we can use this as a teaching moment to learn about the past and the atrocities committed and the evils of the civil war in general so i think we need to teach people about that so we don ever go back to something like that?

How will these funds be paid for?

The magistrates mentioned the original statue was paid with 300 in taxes and 300 might be used in tax dollars while the rest of the funds would be raised by a committee.

