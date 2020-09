Man Bikes 60 Miles To Mark 100 Days Of Recovery From COVID-19 Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 01:35s - Published 3 weeks ago Man Bikes 60 Miles To Mark 100 Days Of Recovery From COVID-19 Rick Huggins spent more than 50 days at Bethesda Hospital in intensive care earlier this year. He lost more than 30 pounds, much of it muscle, while he was hospitalized (1:36). WCCO 4 News At 10 - August 29, 2020 0

