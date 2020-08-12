Global  
 

Offering no proof, Trump alleges plane 'of thugs'

[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump said an investigation was underway into a plot involving "thugs" who boarded a plane seeking to damage the Republican Party convention last week, but offered no evidence and gave few details about an incident that appeared to reflect unproven viral social media posts.

Former FBI lawyer pleads guilty in first criminal charge from Durham probe

 Clinesmith admitted he doctored an email that was part of a FISA court application to surveil 2016 Trump campaign adviser Carter Page.
Trump wades into racial tensions with visit to Kenosha

 KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — President Donald Trump dove into the latest eruption in the nation’s reckoning over racial injustice on Tuesday, touring the..
Trump wades into racial tensions in Kenosha

 President Donald Trump dove into the latest eruption in the nation's reckoning over racial injustice on Tuesday, visiting the "destruction" left by rioters in..
Trump intel chief defends briefings ban [Video]

Trump intel chief defends briefings ban

[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump's intelligence chief on Sunday defended his decision to cease in-person Congressional briefings on election security, while Democrats said the move would suppress critical information about foreign election meddling and warned they may subpoena testimony. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Trump hails FDA authorization of plasma treatment [Video]

Trump hails FDA authorization of plasma treatment

[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday hailed Food & Drug Administration authorization of a coronavirus treatment that uses blood plasma from patients who have recovered from COVID-19. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

U.S. House to vote on $25 billion postal infusion [Video]

U.S. House to vote on $25 billion postal infusion

[NFA] U.S. House of Representatives Democrats unveiled on Wednesday legislation that would require same-day processing for mail-in ballots and give the cash-strapped Postal Service a $25 billion infusion while erasing changes pursued by the agency's new leader, an ally of President Donald Trump. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Republicans are flooding the internet with deceptive videos and Big Tech isn't keeping up

 (CNN Business)A series of deceptively edited and misleading videos shared by prominent Republicans have run up millions of views across Facebook and Twitter in..
Former Rep. Trey Gowdy on Trump's Kenosha visit and his new book, "Doesn't Hurt to Ask"

 Former Republican South Carolina Congressman Trey Gowdy joins "CBS This Morning" with his new book "Doesn't Hurt to Ask: Using the Power of Questions to..
Senate Republicans look to roll out targeted coronavirus relief bill

 Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will "hopefully" introduce a new measure next week.
Israel, United Arab Emirates reach historic deal [Video]

Israel, United Arab Emirates reach historic deal

[NFA] Israel and the United Arab Emirates reached a historic peace deal that will lead to a full normalization of diplomatic relations between the two Middle Eastern nations in an agreement the Trump administration helped broker. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Trump's UK envoy made 'insensitive' remarks -report [Video]

Trump's UK envoy made 'insensitive' remarks -report

U.S. Ambassador to Britain Woody Johnson has made insensitive and inappropriate comments during his tenure, including about race, religion and sex, the State Department’s inspector general has found. This report produced by Lisa Bernhard.

