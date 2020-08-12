Offering no proof, Trump alleges plane 'of thugs'

[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump said an investigation was underway into a plot involving "thugs" who boarded a plane seeking to damage the Republican Party convention last week, but offered no evidence and gave few details about an incident that appeared to reflect unproven viral social media posts.
[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump's intelligence chief on Sunday defended his decision to cease in-person Congressional briefings on election security, while Democrats said the move would suppress critical information about foreign election meddling and warned they may subpoena testimony. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.
[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday hailed Food & Drug Administration authorization of a coronavirus treatment that uses blood plasma from patients who have recovered from COVID-19. This report produced by Chris Dignam.
[NFA] U.S. House of Representatives Democrats unveiled on Wednesday legislation that would require same-day processing for mail-in ballots and give the cash-strapped Postal Service a $25 billion infusion while erasing changes pursued by the agency's new leader, an ally of President Donald Trump. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.
[NFA] Israel and the United Arab Emirates reached a historic peace deal that will lead to a full normalization of diplomatic relations between the two Middle Eastern nations in an agreement the Trump administration helped broker. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.
U.S. Ambassador to Britain Woody Johnson has made insensitive and inappropriate comments during his tenure, including about race, religion and sex, the State Department’s inspector general has found. This report produced by Lisa Bernhard.