Offering no proof, Trump alleges plane 'of thugs' Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:23s - Published 2 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 02:23s - Published Offering no proof, Trump alleges plane 'of thugs' [NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump said an investigation was underway into a plot involving "thugs" who boarded a plane seeking to damage the Republican Party convention last week, but offered no evidence and gave few details about an incident that appeared to reflect unproven viral social media posts. This report produced by Lisa Bernhard 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend