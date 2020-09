Cousin Sal: Donovan Mitchell will lead Jazz to the promise land & defeat Nuggets in Game 7

The Utah Jazz and the Denver Nuggets will face off tonight in Game 7 of the series, and the Fox Bet Live crew decides who they think will move on to face the Los Angeles Clippers.

Hear why Cousin Sal and Clay Travis agree that it will be Donocan Mitchell to rise above Jamal Murray and the Nuggets to win the series.