Chicago boxing gym helps people fight depression and anxiety
Exercise is another great way to help fight off anxiety and depression during this pandemic.
That's exactly what they're doing at this boxing gym on the west side of Chicago.
DEPRESSION DURING THISPANDEMIC.THAT'S EXACTLY WHAT THEY'REDOING AT THIS BOXING GYM ON THEWEST SIDE OF CHICAGO."THE BLOC" IS LOCATED INSIDE ANOLD CHURCH.THEY'RE TEACHING KIDS THEBOXING BASICS...TO HELP CLEAR THEIR MINDS OFANYTHING THAT COULD BE HARMFULTO THEIR HEALTH.WHEN YOU STEP INTO A BOXING GYMYOU THINK YOU'RE GONNA LEARNHOW TO KNOCK PEOPLE OUT ANDFIGHT OTHER PEOPLE BUT YOUREALLY END UP LEARNING HOW TOFIGHT THE THINGS THAT AREHOLDING YOU BACK INTERNALLY SOYOU CAN MAXIMIZE YOUR POTENTIALSPIRITS ON A BAD DAY...BUT EXERCISE ALSO ALLEVIATESLONG-TERM DEPRESSION.IN FACT...RESEARCH FOUND EXERCISE ISCOMPARABLE TO USINGANTI-DEPRESSANTS.