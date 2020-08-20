Clay Travis: I'm betting Nick Foles will take the Bears' starting QB job from Mitchell Trubisky

The Chicago Bears will be announcing their starting quarterback next week, and the Fox Bet Live Crew decide which quarterback will take the job: Mitchell Trubisky or Nick Foles.

Todd Fuhrman tells the group why he thinks the Bears will go with Trubisky, but hear why Clay Travis is betting it'll be Foles who takes the role.