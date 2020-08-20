Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Clay Travis: I'm betting Nick Foles will take the Bears' starting QB job from Mitchell Trubisky

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 02:37s - Published
Clay Travis: I'm betting Nick Foles will take the Bears' starting QB job from Mitchell Trubisky

Clay Travis: I'm betting Nick Foles will take the Bears' starting QB job from Mitchell Trubisky

The Chicago Bears will be announcing their starting quarterback next week, and the Fox Bet Live Crew decide which quarterback will take the job: Mitchell Trubisky or Nick Foles.

Todd Fuhrman tells the group why he thinks the Bears will go with Trubisky, but hear why Clay Travis is betting it'll be Foles who takes the role.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Clay Travis: I'm betting Nick Foles will take the Bears' starting QB job from Mitchell Trubisky

The Chicago Bears will be announcing their starting quarterback next week, and the Fox Bet Live Crew...
FOX Sports - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Cousin Sal: Donovan Mitchell will lead Jazz to the promise land & defeat Nuggets in Game 7 [Video]

Cousin Sal: Donovan Mitchell will lead Jazz to the promise land & defeat Nuggets in Game 7

The Utah Jazz and the Denver Nuggets will face off tonight in Game 7 of the series, and the Fox Bet Live crew decides who they think will move on to face the Los Angeles Clippers. Hear why Cousin Sal..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:54Published
Bears Looking For Mitchell Trubisky Or Nick Foles To Step Up At Quarterback [Video]

Bears Looking For Mitchell Trubisky Or Nick Foles To Step Up At Quarterback

CBS 2 Chicago’s Matt Zahn talks about the Bears’ training camp, where questions linger on both sides of the ball. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 04:41Published