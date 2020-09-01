Derby Protests

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 3 days ago

For the kentucky derby this weekend... but there is expected to be a crowd outside the track.

Affiliate w-h-a-s in louisville has more on a planned protest.... on derby day.

L3: abc 36 news white protest planned during kentucky derby louisville l3: abc 36 during kentucky derby louisville "we plan to be what martin luther king called 'creative extremists,' we plan to get the message out by any means necessary."

The run for the roses will ring without spectators but pastor timothy findley jr -- founder of the justice and freedom coalition says their presence will be felt.

"if you know what you're seeing is wrong it's time for us to show up."

He urged his followers on facebook to gather supporters and meet in south central park on derby day.

"the eyes of the world will be on the kentucky derby and here in louisville as the world sees it's been almost six months since breonna taylor was murdered it's been almost 100 days of protests and yet there has been no justice."

As derby captures millions of eyes from around the world... "we hope that it's the longest two minutes in the history of sports."

Findley says they intend to put a spotlight on the 26-year-old.

Almost one week after the national group, until freedom led a large protest outside churchill downs, the group released this flyer on social media "hashtag no derby 146" urging people to meet at 4:30 saturday calling on the cops involved to be charged and arrested.

One group known as "angry viking" is hoping to gather people in louisville on derby day to show their support for police.

"i've got people from every state, i've got people from the u.k. coming.

We're just really wanting this to go off well to show lmpd that we support them.

This isn't the first place we're going to go to we got kenosha, wisconsin; portland, oregon; washington d.c."

We reached out to churchill comment but didn't hear back...earlier this month the president had this to say.

"we want the dialogue that good dialogue equality for everyone justice for everyone that's an important thing."

This chain link fence was put up outside churchull this weekend.

Daniel cameron says his office will take additional steps to complete the investigation into possible violations of state law and the fbi will look