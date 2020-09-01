churchill post position draw

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 7 minutes ago

Will be the 146th running of the kentucky derby.

We now know which positions the 18- horse field will break from.

The annual post position draw held tuesday at churchill downs.

Missing from the draw...art collector.

The horse had the second best odds, but is now a scratch due to foot issues.

That makes tiz the law the overwhelming favorite at 4 to 5...biggest derby favorite since 1992.

He breaks from the 17 spot.

There have been zero derby winners from that post position.

Here's trainer barlcay tagg on the draw.

