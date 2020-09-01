Global  
 

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
churchill post position draw
story at 5p

Will be the 146th running of the kentucky derby.

We now know which positions the 18- horse field will break from.

The annual post position draw held tuesday at churchill downs.

Missing from the draw...art collector.

The horse had the second best odds, but is now a scratch due to foot issues.

That makes tiz the law the overwhelming favorite at 4 to 5...biggest derby favorite since 1992.

He breaks from the 17 spot.

There have been zero derby winners from that post position.

Here's trainer barlcay tagg on the draw.

After ending the regular season at 5 and 5...last year the madison southern eagles went on a postseason run.




