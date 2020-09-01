Colon cancer screening

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 6 minutes ago

About early screening.

The death of actor chadwick boseman is putting a focus on colon cancer and what you can do to protect yourself from the often deadly disease.

Kimt news three's calyn thompson joins us live after speaking with a mayo clinic doctor.

"* doctor john kisiel who works here at mayo clinic tells me the tragic event is putting the focus back on the disease... a focus that's especially important during the pandemic.

The national cancer institute estimates there may be as many as 10?

"* thousand additional colon and breast cancer deaths that could have been prevented by screenings but weren't due to the pandemic.

Chadwick boseman died from colon cancer at 43 years old... after being diagnosed in his thirties.

Doctor kisiel says colon cancer has often been called the most preventable but least prevented cancer. I'm often asked what is the best screening test to get for colorectal cancer prevention.

And the answer is really the test that will get done, and the test that will get done regularly.

So really the message that we have is to be seen and get screened.

If you have questions or would like to set up a screening, be sure to call your doctor.

Live in rochester, calyn the american cancer society's newly updated guidelines recommend adults get screened for colon and rectal cancer at age 45, instead of 50.