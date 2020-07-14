Monroe County Sheriff’s Office donates van to animal control

Video Credit: WMGT - Published 6 minutes ago

A generous gift from the sheriff’s office is easing the load of the staff at Monroe County’s Animal Control.

According to animal control director becky gifford... the monroe county sheriff's office gave animal control a van back in july.

They used that van for the first time last week during a rescue mission.

The van allows the staff to transport around 20 dogs in a single trip.

Before, animal control was only able to transport four dogs at a time.

Monroe county sheriff brad king says... it was only right to help out another county agency.

"we work closely with them, dealing with stray dogs or abused dogs and they have always cooperated well with us when we are doing investigations about animal cruelty.

So they have always helped us out, so if there was a way to help them out we gone do it."

