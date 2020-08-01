Chris Ryle sworn-in as Gulfport police chief

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published 2 days ago

- the mississippi aquarium hosted- a swearing in ceremony for- gulfport law enforcement.

- among those sworn in was the ne- police chief chris ryle who - was introduced by his best- friend for the past 22 years- - who is also the deputy chief fo- gulfport.

- there were many other members o- gulfport law enforcement- sworn in as well.

Including the- new deputy chief craig petersen- commandeer, heather dailey, - commander josh bromen, and- deputy commander tommy payne.

- the mayor of gulfport and - - - - various members of the communit- came together to show their - support.

