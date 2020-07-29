KC-area districts getting ready for school in different ways

Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 01:48s - Published 12 minutes ago

Kansas City metro school districts are getting ready for the first day of school in a variety of ways.

SO WHAT ARE TEACHERSDOING TO HELP KIDS GETBACK TO THE WAY THINGSWERE BEFORE?HERE'S 41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER SARAH PLAKE.Many school districts areabout to start school in aweek.

So, do they feel ready?We found that being 'ready' forthis school year involves morethan just a differentcurriculum.The Piper school district'sfirstday of class is days away.With being a teacher the word'nimble' is just a part of ourDNA.For teacher Amber Buck,being 'ready' means checkingin with her students' socialand emotional wellbeing.That's where she believes her'Core class' will be animportant tool.Hopefully help studentsconnect to who they are andconnect to the world as welland do that in a positive way.With covid impacting everydaylives, that's definitely goingtobe a different looking situationas we go virtual and hybrid.Raytown schools are alsostarting after Labor Day..

OnSeptember 8.

AssociateSuperintendent Brian Huffsays the district is ready toprovide individualized supportso families can feel ready.There's families where momworking two jobs, the 12 yearold is watching the 8 year old.And we've had a lot ofconversations with familiesabout that and actually wechanged a little bit of whatwe're doing because of that.Buck also helps prep studentsfor job-readiness after highschool.

She said Covid won'tget in the way of that - And itmight be easier now becauseindustry professionals can'visit' the class virtually.We're looking at how we'regoing to provide 'externships'and internships for our seniorsand so still connecting them tomarket value assets andreal-world learningexperiences, even if it isvirtual.Sarah Plake 41 action news