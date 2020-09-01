NBC 26 weather forecast
NBC 26 weather forecast
A few showers or a light rain may hang on in the evening, otherwise we'll clear out the skies late tonight with lows in the low-50s.
We will be in the upper 70s to near 80 on Wednesday with a lot of sunshine once again.
It looks like besides the stray chance of a shower here or there, the next area-wide rainfall after today will be Sunday or Monday.
A LITTLE LIGHT RAINMAY HANG ON IN THEEVENING, OTHERWISEWE'LL CLEAR OUT THESKIES LATE TONIGHTWITH LOWS IN THELOW-50S.WE WILL BE IN THEUPPER 70S TO NEAR80 ON WEDNESDAYWITH A LOT OFSUNSHINE ONCEAGAIN.IT LOOKS LIKEBESIDES THE STRAYCHANCE OF ASHOWER HERE ORTHERE, THE NEXTAREA-WIDE RAINFALLAFTER TODAY WILL BESUNDAY OR MONDAY.STILL AHEAD AT SIX...WE CHECK OUT A FUNWAY TO GET YOUBACK TO THELIBRARY...AND...THE BIG TEN'S PLANFOR FOOTBALL TAKESANOTHER TURN...AS NOW, THEPRESIDENT ISWE CHECK OUT A FUNWAY TO GET YOU