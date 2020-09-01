Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NBC 26 weather forecast

Video Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Duration: 03:22s - Published
NBC 26 weather forecast

NBC 26 weather forecast

A few showers or a light rain may hang on in the evening, otherwise we'll clear out the skies late tonight with lows in the low-50s.

We will be in the upper 70s to near 80 on Wednesday with a lot of sunshine once again.

It looks like besides the stray chance of a shower here or there, the next area-wide rainfall after today will be Sunday or Monday.

A LITTLE LIGHT RAINMAY HANG ON IN THEEVENING, OTHERWISEWE'LL CLEAR OUT THESKIES LATE TONIGHTWITH LOWS IN THELOW-50S.WE WILL BE IN THEUPPER 70S TO NEAR80 ON WEDNESDAYWITH A LOT OFSUNSHINE ONCEAGAIN.IT LOOKS LIKEBESIDES THE STRAYCHANCE OF ASHOWER HERE ORTHERE, THE NEXTAREA-WIDE RAINFALLAFTER TODAY WILL BESUNDAY OR MONDAY.STILL AHEAD AT SIX...WE CHECK OUT A FUNWAY TO GET YOUBACK TO THELIBRARY...AND...THE BIG TEN'S PLANFOR FOOTBALL TAKESANOTHER TURN...AS NOW, THEPRESIDENT ISWE CHECK OUT A FUNWAY TO GET YOU




You Might Like


Tweets about this

jornalistavitor

Vitor Santos RT @bbcweather: Sunday's weather: A largely cloudy start for most with a scattering of showers. As the day goes on, showers will become lar… 23 seconds ago

OgiaEmAczEY8jm1

Jeremy Patrick RT @jilevin: 2020 Kentucky Derby: Latest Weather Forecast, Track Conditions Update https://t.co/5wBTlYSJOP 1 minute ago

SteveStevens47

🇮🇹🏁#ItalianGP #F1 #C4F1🏁🇮🇹 RT @BristolLive: Your weather forecast for the weekend https://t.co/Gi5tBtvjXe 2 minutes ago

MetScottBWNKY

Meteorologist Scott Burchett An A+ forecast for today! Perfect weather for cooking out and watching the Kentucky Derby! Exoect beautiful skies a… https://t.co/yUQyjNyXjw 2 minutes ago

aziegler

anne ✍️🌊TruthJusticeLove🐝 RT @breakingweather: Excessive heat warnings (purple) are in effect across California, Nevada and Arizona as temperatures are forecast to b… 3 minutes ago

RyoBogy

Я Y O RT @meteoblue: Super #Typhoon #Haishen is forecast to reach Amami Island on Sunday Afternoon, then follow Japans West Coast and make landfa… 3 minutes ago

YOURWEATHERMAN

Chris Mulcahy Your weather HYPE MAN is at it again! This really is a perfect Labor Day weekend forecast. Feels great, rain-free,… https://t.co/AwNwZqiK7s 5 minutes ago

EugenieW76

ⓔⓤⓖⓔⓝⓘⓔ♡✞ RT @blue_saphire5: Today's weather forecast. Heavy showers of blessings, strong winds to blow your worries away, followed by warm hugs a… 5 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast [Video]

Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast

Today looks to have sun and some wind again with highs in the low-70s. There could be a stray afternoon sprinkle, mainly to the north. A weak wave is going to pass through tonight. That could bring us..

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 02:22Published