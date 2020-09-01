Lee County Fire Investigation

Global  
 

Video Credit: WCBI - Published
A married couple are grateful to be alive due to their dog Elliot waking them to survive a house fire.

Roll vo in monitor a husband and wife say their dogs saved their lives by waking them up moments after their house caught fire this morning.

Bobby elliott say the fire broke out at his home on old highway 45 in shannon around 3 this morning.

Elliott and his wife managed to escape the fire, after their dog "soldier" began barking , waking the couple up.

The homeowner says there is no doubt that "soldier " saved both of their lives.

"when the dog started barking i woke up, seen smoke, told my wife to get up, get dogs and get out of the house, i had to put my prosthetic leg on, by time i got my leg on i like not to made it out of the house, i'm going to tell you, if it wouldn't be for them dogs, we wouldn't be here today, we didn't have smoke detectors, nothing like that , i will not never live in another house that does not have smoke detectors, if you ain't got one, go get one."

Unfortunately, "soldier" went back into the unfortunately, "soldier" went back into the house and died in the blaze.

The elliotts plan to rebuild in the same spot.

Several other dogs made it out of the house fire.

Investigators are trying to find what sparked the blaze.

New at six




