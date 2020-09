Madison County students set to return to class Video Credit: WAPT - Duration: 01:36s - Published 5 minutes ago Madison County students set to return to class The Madison County School District will welcome students back to campus for the first time this school year. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend WHAT SCHOOL WILL LOOK.LIKE THE MADISON COUNTY SCHOOLDISTRICT HAS HAD TEACHERS ANDSTAFF ON CAMPUSES ACROSS THEDISTRICT PREPARING FOR STUDENTSTO BE BACK IN CLASSROOMS, MAKINGSURE THAT ALL OF OUR TEACHERSHAVE A NECESSARY CLEANINGSUPPLIES THAT TYPE OF DEAL ANDTHEN OUR PRINCIPLES ARE WORKINGWITH OUR TEACHERS ON OUR NEWPROTOCOLS.HOW DO WE HOW DO STUDENTS ARRIVEIN THE MORNING?HOW DO WE DIRECT TRAFFIC SCHOOLSHUB SET A SCHEDULE FORDISINFECTING MACHINES TO BE USEDAND ALL HIGH CONTACT AREAS.WE SCHOOL.AS AT LEAST TWO OF THOSEMACHINES AND DEPEND ON THE SIZEOF SCHOOL MAY HAVE MORE BUT YES,AND THOSE WILL BE USED BY OURMAINTENANCE CREW.THEY’VE BEEN TRAINED ON THEM ATEACH OF OUR SCHOOL SITESTHURSDAY.THE DISTRICT WILL START WHATIT’S CALLING A SOFT OPENING WITHSTUDENTS BROKEN INTO TWO GROUPSALTERNATING BETWEEN END PERSONINSTRUCTION AND VIRTUALLEARNING.THE SUPERINTENDENT SAYS THISYEAR WILL BE ABOUT FINDING WAYSTO MAINTAIN CLOSE RELATIONSHIPSBETWEEN TEACHERS STUDENTS ANDTHEIR PARENTS.BE HONEST, IT’S GOING TO BE HARDTO NOT DIS EMBRACE.ALL OF OUR BABY’S FACE COVERINGSWILL BE REQUIRED AT ALL CAMPUSESAND IF THERE IS A POSITIVE COVIDCASE, THEY WILL FOLLOW PROTOCOLSFROM THE HEALTH DEPARTMENT.WE WILL REPORT THAT WE WOULD DOOUR CONTACT.TRACING SO THAT WE CAN DETERMINETHOSE STUDENTS OUR STAFF WHO MAYHAVE HAD CLOSE CONTACT WITH THATSTUDENT AND THEN ASK THEM TOQUARANTINE AS WELL.THE DISTRICT IS PLANNING TO HAVEALL STUDENTS BACK TO IN-PERSONINSTRUCTION ON SEPTEMBER 14TH.