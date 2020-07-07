Chiefs working out contract deals for Andy Reid, Brett Veach, reports say Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 00:49s - Published 5 minutes ago Chiefs working out contract deals for Andy Reid, Brett Veach, reports say The NFL Network is reporting that the Chiefs are working out contract deals for coach Andy Reid and general manager Brett Veach that will keep both through the 2025 season. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend LEN: THE NFL NETWORK ISREPORTING THECHIEFS HAVE AGREED TO TERMS WITHHEAD COACH ANDY REID AND GENERALMANAGER BRETT VEACH.THEY REPORTEDLY AGREED TO NEW 6YEAR CONTRACTS WHICH WILL KEEPTHE WITH THE TEAM THROUGH THE2025 SEASON.WHAT HAS HEAD COACH ANDY REIDDONE FOR THE CHIEFS SINCE HEARRIVED IN 2013?HIS REGULAR WINNING%AGE IS ABOUT69%.HE'S 5-5 IN THE PLAYOFFS.BUT HIS MOST IMPORTANT THREEPALYOFF WINS LED THE CHIEFS TOTHEIR FIRST SUPER BOWL IN 50YEARS.FOR VEACH, HE IS GIVEN A LOT OFCHIEFS TO DRAFT MAHOMES.ON TOP OF THAT, A SUPER BOWLWIN.JUST THIS OFF-SEASON ALONE,





