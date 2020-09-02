Filmer times puddle jump and lightning to perfection in Texas
A filmer timed his jump into a puddle to perfection in Texas and caught the proverbial lightning in a bottle on Tuesday, September 1.
"Originally, I was just recording a video of me jumping in a big puddle at work.
Turns out that I got a beautiful lightning strike right as I hit the water," the filmer said.