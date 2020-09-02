Brothers In Arms The Making of Platoon

Brothers In Arms The Making of Platoon OFFICIAL TRAILER (2020) Johnny Depp, Charlie Sheen Charlie Sheen narrates, as cast and crew share their personal experiences making the Academy Award winning film, Platoon.

Widely considered to be one of the most authentically crafted war films ever made, this non-union, low budget, independent film was cast almost exclusively with young, unknown actors, including Johnny Depp, Willem Dafoe, Kevin Dillon and John C.

McGinley, making their first film.

Thirty years later, they pull no punches in their first-hand accounts of the gruelling boot camp, Oliver Stone's "unique" directing style, and the brutal filming conditions that together forged their eternal brotherhood.