The 2nd Movie Clip - The Chase Plot synopsis: While picking his son up from college, Secret Service Agent Vic Davies finds himself in the middle of a high stakes terrorist operation and now must use his entire set of skills against the armed faction.



Related videos from verified sources James Bond DIE ANOTHER DAY Movie Clip - Frozen Lake Chase



James Bond DIE ANOTHER DAY Movie Clip - Frozen Lake Chase Bond (Pierce Brosnan) in his Aston Martin Vanquish duels with Zao (Rick Yune) in the Jaguar XKR on the frozen lake in DIE ANOTHER DAY (2002)... Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 06:50 Published on August 9, 2020 James Bond GOLDENEYE movie clip - Aston Martin DB5 versus Ferrari F355



James Bond GOLDENEYE movie clip - Aston Martin DB5 versus Ferrari F355 It’s Aston Martin DB5 versus Ferrari F355 in the GOLDENEYE (1995) car chase between Bond (Pierce Brosnan) and Onatopp (Famke.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 03:22 Published on July 21, 2020 James Bond QUANTUM OF SOLACE movie clip - Chase across the rooftops of Siena



James Bond QUANTUM OF SOLACE movie clip - Chase across the rooftops of Siena Bond chases Quantum mole Mitchell (Glen Foster) across the rooftops of Siena in QUANTUM OF SOLACE (2008). The sequence took.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 04:34 Published on July 20, 2020