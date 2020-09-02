Halloween Party movie

Halloween Party Movie (2020) Official Trailer | New Horror Movie | Social Media Thriller Film - Plot synopsis: When her best friend dies mysteriously, college student Grace enlists a talented I.T.

Student, Spencer, to help her investigate.

The two soon discover that the school has a terrible secret - their dorm rooms were once used as a hospice to house dying patients, including The Balloon Babies, monstrously disfigured teens who wore masks twenty-four seven for “The Halloween Party." Cast: Amy Groening, T.

Thomason, Marietta Laan, Shelly Thompson, Taylor Olsen Written & Directed By: Jay Dahl DVD Release Date: October 27, 2020