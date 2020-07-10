Walmart launched membership program
Walmart launched membership program
The retail giant announced its plans to launch a membership program called Walmart Plus.
At the RubensteinWALMART WANTS TO COMPETE AGAINSTAMAZON IN THE BRICK AND MORTARSHOPPING MARKET.THE RETAIL GIANT ANNOUNCED PLANSTO LAUNCH A MEMBERSHIP PROGRAMCALLED ’WALMART PLUS.’IT WILL INCLUDE UNLIMITED FREEDELIVERY ON ORDERS OF 35-DOLLARSOR MORE.CUSTOMERS WILL HAVE THE OPTIONOF SAME-DAY DELIVERIES ON MORETHAN 160-THOUSAND ITEMS.’WALMART PLUS’ WILL ALSO FEATUREA NEW SCAN AND GO OPTION FOR IN-STORE SHOPPING, AS WE
