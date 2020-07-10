Walmart launched membership program Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:30s - Published 11 minutes ago Walmart launched membership program The retail giant announced its plans to launch a membership program called Walmart Plus. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend At the RubensteinWALMART WANTS TO COMPETE AGAINSTAMAZON IN THE BRICK AND MORTARSHOPPING MARKET.THE RETAIL GIANT ANNOUNCED PLANSTO LAUNCH A MEMBERSHIP PROGRAMCALLED ’WALMART PLUS.’IT WILL INCLUDE UNLIMITED FREEDELIVERY ON ORDERS OF 35-DOLLARSOR MORE.CUSTOMERS WILL HAVE THE OPTIONOF SAME-DAY DELIVERIES ON MORETHAN 160-THOUSAND ITEMS.’WALMART PLUS’ WILL ALSO FEATUREA NEW SCAN AND GO OPTION FOR IN-STORE SHOPPING, AS WE







You Might Like



Tweets about this Tim Campbell Walmart will launched its subscription membership program on September 15 for $98 per year. https://t.co/11RDs4zrud 11 hours ago