'Fresh Prince Of Bel Air' Reunion Coming To HBO Max This Thanksgiving

The remaining cast of "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" has announced a reunion.

The cast will be reuniting on HBO Max in honor of the show's 30th anniversary.

According to CNN, the reunion will be an unscripted special looking back at the series and its impact on society.

The sitcom's star, Will Smith, will be joined by co-stars Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcell, Daphne Maxwell Reid.

Alfonso Ribeiro as well as recurring co-star DJ Jazzy Jeff will also be part of the reunion.