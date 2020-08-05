'Fresh Prince Of Bel Air' Reunion Coming To HBO Max This Thanksgiving

Global  
 

The remaining cast of "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" has announced a reunion.

The cast will be reuniting on HBO Max in honor of the show's 30th anniversary.

According to CNN, the reunion will be an unscripted special looking back at the series and its impact on society.

The sitcom's star, Will Smith, will be joined by co-stars Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcell, Daphne Maxwell Reid.

Alfonso Ribeiro as well as recurring co-star DJ Jazzy Jeff will also be part of the reunion.


HBO Max to Air 'Fresh Prince' Reunion Special | THR News [Video]

HBO Max to Air 'Fresh Prince' Reunion Special | THR News

Will Smith's Westbrook Media is producing the special, which is set to air in late fall.

Will Smith rebooting 'The Fresh Prince of Bel Air' as a TV drama series [Video]

Will Smith rebooting 'The Fresh Prince of Bel Air' as a TV drama series

The idea was inspired when superfan Morgan Cooper posted on youtube a fake trailer for the show reimagined as a drama.

Will Smith and Morgan Cooper Team Up for 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' Reboot | THR News [Video]

Will Smith and Morgan Cooper Team Up for 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' Reboot | THR News

Now this is a story all about how ... a viral YouTube trailer is becoming a hot TV series. Will Smith and Morgan Cooper are teaming to adapt the beloved NBC comedy 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.'

Ryan Coogler's Emotional Tribute to Chadwick Boseman, HBO Max's 'Fresh Prince of Bel Air' Reunion & More News | THR News [Video]

Ryan Coogler's Emotional Tribute to Chadwick Boseman, HBO Max's 'Fresh Prince of Bel Air' Reunion & More News | THR News

Ryan Coogler shares an emotional tribute to Chadwick Boseman, the cast of 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' will reunite for a special on HBO Max and the 'Game of Thrones' creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss will adapt 'The Three-Body Problem.'

HBO Max Set to Stream 'West Wing' Reunion Special | THR News [Video]

HBO Max Set to Stream 'West Wing' Reunion Special | THR News

The cast of 'The West Wing' will reunite for a theatrical stage presentation of an episode that will stream in the fall on HBO Max (a date hasn't been set).

‘Blazing Saddles’: HBO Max Adds "Proper Social Context" Intro to Mel Brooks Classic | THR News [Video]

‘Blazing Saddles’: HBO Max Adds "Proper Social Context" Intro to Mel Brooks Classic | THR News

‘Blazing Saddles’ is currently streaming on HBO Max, along with a new introduction that automatically plays before the Mel Brooks classic begins.

Harry Potter Films Set to Stream on Peacock in October | THR News [Video]

Harry Potter Films Set to Stream on Peacock in October | THR News

The eight-film library had been available on HBO Max when that service launched in May.

