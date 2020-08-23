Global  
 

Fatal Police Shooting Of Black Man Sparks Protests In LA

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:36s
LA County Sheriff's deputies fatally shot a Black man during a confrontation Monday afternoon.

It happened in South LA and sparked protests at the scene of the encounter, reports CNN.

At about 3:15 p.m.

Local time two deputies tried to stop a Black man riding a bicycle.

They say he was "in violation of vehicle codes," but when they approached, he got off the bike and ran.

Brandon Dean told reporters that deputies caught up to the suspect about a block away.


