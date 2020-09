Len Ramirez reports on the arrest of community college instructor Alan Viarengo last week for allegedly sending more than two dozen threatening letters to Santa Clara County's health officer.

A Smith➡️Severely Leftist♉️ Boogaloo Boys are funded by? The real question is why... Gilroy man with apparent ties to 'Boogaloo' movement charg… https://t.co/7VtrNpqkl3 47 minutes ago