Miranda Lambert Leads The Pack With Seven 2020 CMA Award Nominations

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:30s - Published
The nominees for the 54th annual County Music Association Awards were announced on Tuesday.

Miranda Lambert leads the pack with seven nominations, followed by Luke Combs with six.

The two entertainers are nominated for entertainer of the year.

Other nominees for the night's top prize include Eric Church, Carrie Underwood, and Keith Urban.

According to CNN, the evening's winners will be announced on Wednesday, November 11, on ABC.


Singer Luke Combs marries [Video]

Singer Luke Combs marries

The Beautiful Crazy hitmaker exchanged vows with his fiancee Nicole Hocking in a small ceremony in Florida on Saturday, as tropical storm Isaias loomed.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:40Published

"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 9/13

 Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, Martha Teichner examines how America’s response to the coronavirus has been politicized. Plus: Lee Cowan visits Drew..
CBS News

Keith Urban on music during quarantine: "We're always gonna play somehow, some way"

 Stranded at home due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the traveling musician with nowhere to go found a way to perform for audiences, while the pandemic informed the..
CBS News

Keith Urban on new album, and a new stage

 Stranded at home in quarantine this spring, Keith Urban had a tough time getting used to life as a traveling musician with nowhere to go. But as he told..
CBS News
Nicole Kidman's publicist denies she and Keith Urban are ignoring Australia's quarantine rules [Video]

Nicole Kidman's publicist denies she and Keith Urban are ignoring Australia's quarantine rules

Nicole Kidman’s publicist has spoken out after the star and her husband Keith Urban were accused of ignoring Australia’s strict quarantine rules.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:47Published

