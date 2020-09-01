Global  
 

Miranda Lambert Leads The Pack With Seven 2020 CMA Award Nominations

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:30s - Published
Miranda Lambert Leads The Pack With Seven 2020 CMA Award Nominations

Miranda Lambert Leads The Pack With Seven 2020 CMA Award Nominations

The nominees for the 54th annual County Music Association Awards were announced on Tuesday.

Miranda Lambert leads the pack with seven nominations, followed by Luke Combs with six.

The two entertainers are nominated for entertainer of the year.

Other nominees for the night's top prize include Eric Church, Carrie Underwood, and Keith Urban.

According to CNN, the evening's winners will be announced on Wednesday, November 11, on ABC.


