White-faced Heron displays interesting feeding technique in Australia

A White-faced Heron in Australia is working the samphire salt marsh of a brackish lagoon looking for prey.

It’s technique of shaking the vegetation with his foot flushes out any fish, crustaceans, frogs, insects or small vertebrates.

It’s long kinked neck is "cocked" ready for stabbing this prey wth a lightening thrust of its long-pointed beak.

(July 2, 2020)