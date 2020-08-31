Trump Headed To Kenosha, Not Meeting With Jacob Blake's Family

President Donald Trump is slated to visit Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Tuesday.

This is a trip against the wishes of officials requesting he stay away from the city.

Kenosha is still coping from the recent shooting of an unarmed Black man by law enforcement.

Subsequent demonstrations have also turned deadly, according to reports at CNN.

Trump isn't meeting with the family of Jacob Blake, the man shot in the back seven times by cops.