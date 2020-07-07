New Wiggins Police Chief Jeff Thomas sworn in

Video Credit: WXXV - Published 2 minutes ago

A change of command is underway for the Wiggins Police Department with the swearing in of a new leadership team today.

- - wiggins police officers now - have a new leader.- sot-jeff thomas: police chief - "it's truly an honor to hold this position that i just got - put in today."

In front of fellow police - officers, family, and friends,- jeff- thomas took the oath of office- as the city's next chief of - police, - replacing retiring chief matt - - - - barnett.

As the department's- deputy chief for the past 11- years,- thomas says the transition into- this new role has been smooth.- sot-jeff thomas - "over the last month, chief barnett's been great in - preparing me for things that i- didn't- do on a daily basis as the- deputy chief."

New deputy chief tim hill is- excited to serve with the man - who served as his police academ- instructor over a decade ago.

- sot-tim hill: deputy chief- "he's been my mentor for a while, since i've been here - basically, and once i retired - out - of the marine corps, he brought- me on and treated me as if i wa- his son."

As thomas enters his role amid- - - - continued concerns over - covid-19, public health and - safety will be a major priority- sot-jeff thomas - "to, you know, promote a positive image on wearing our - masks and doing the - right thing in the community- during this time."

And while they say no drastic - changes will be made to - department operation, the new - leadership hopes to engage- in more community outreach and- continue a- positive workplace culture.

- sot-jeff thomas - "continue our training, continu seeking out grants, to improve- - - - our equipment and so forth like- that, and retention of- officers."

Sot-tim hill- "we're looking at doubling the load that we did last year.

We- got some mentor - groups coming in for the kids,- it's just, it's a lot."

