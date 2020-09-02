Nocturnal birds show off large orange eyes in Australia
Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:43s - Published
Nocturnal birds show off large orange eyes in Australia
The Tawny Frogmouth is one of Australia’s most-known nocturnal birds.
This family was captured during the day with the parents resting and their two young offspring very wide-eyed and interested in the filmer's presence.
The parents were motionless watching through their nearly closed eyes.
The young were displaying a threatening pose ruffling their feathers and showing their wide orange eyes.
(December 21, 2017)