COVID-19 Spreads Without Masks, Social Distancing, And Fresh Air

Passengers on buses are at significant risk for catching COVID-19, reports UPI.

If a fellow traveler is infected and face coverings or social distancing isn't being used, the risk is high.

Those who traveled on a bus with one infected passenger are more likely to be sickened.

COVID-19 spreads easily when people are not covering their mouths and noses.

The CDC recommends maintaining 6 feet distance from anyone you do not live with, at all times.