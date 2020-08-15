Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

COVID-19 Spreads Without Masks, Social Distancing, And Fresh Air

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:36s - Published
COVID-19 Spreads Without Masks, Social Distancing, And Fresh Air

COVID-19 Spreads Without Masks, Social Distancing, And Fresh Air

Passengers on buses are at significant risk for catching COVID-19, reports UPI.

If a fellow traveler is infected and face coverings or social distancing isn't being used, the risk is high.

Those who traveled on a bus with one infected passenger are more likely to be sickened.

COVID-19 spreads easily when people are not covering their mouths and noses.

The CDC recommends maintaining 6 feet distance from anyone you do not live with, at all times.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Sushil Modi: If Lalu Yadav campaigns, will help us win | On The Record [Video]

Sushil Modi: If Lalu Yadav campaigns, will help us win | On The Record

In the latest episode of On The Record, Hindustan Times’ Sunetra Choudhury speaks to Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi over assembly elections in the state and the Covid-19 pandemic. In the interview, Modi said that Lalu Prasad Yadav’s leadership could benefit the NDA in the upcoming Bihar elections. Modi said, “The left is hardly a force in Bihar, they are a spent force. So RJD aligning with any other party doesn’t mean anything. There is a huge gap in the vote share between BJP and these parties. The credibility of these parties- the RJD, the Congress, they don’t have a leadership. And leaders like Lalu Prasad Yadav- we can’t help him come out of jail but if he comes out of jail, and he campaigns, it will benefit NDA more.”

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 07:28Published

Covid-19: Five states account for 56% of India’s new case burden

 Five states — Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, UP and Tamil Nadu — are leading the Covid-19 burden in the country accounting for 56% of the fresh..
IndiaTimes

Unified Payments Interface Unified Payments Interface Digital payment system for inter-bank transfers in India

Study: Homebodies Are Doing The Best At Slowing Pandemic And Staying Well [Video]

Study: Homebodies Are Doing The Best At Slowing Pandemic And Staying Well

A new study shows, rather unsurprisingly, that staying home slows the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19. According to UPI, a new study analyzed cellphone use data across the US between January 22nd and May 11th. Areas with lots of homebodies had, on average, a 19% lower growth rate in new infections than areas where residents liked to be out and about.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:35Published
On Yer Bike? Study Shows Aerobic Exercise Alleviates Depression Symptoms In Young Adults [Video]

On Yer Bike? Study Shows Aerobic Exercise Alleviates Depression Symptoms In Young Adults

For some young adults suffering from depression, happiness might be just a pair of sneakers away. According to UPI, a new study shows moderate-intensity aerobic exercise can be an effective treatment for some young adults with depression. Participants who worked out on a treadmill or exercise bike, three times a week for 45 minutes per session, for eight weeks, saw a 55% drop in symptoms.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:40Published
Sprained Ankle? Studies Show This Drugstore Staple Treats Pain Just As Well As Opioids [Video]

Sprained Ankle? Studies Show This Drugstore Staple Treats Pain Just As Well As Opioids

Injuries like strained muscles and sprained ankles are very common. And according to UPI, new research shows that there's no reason to get hooked on opioids just to deal with the pain from those injuries. Two analyses have found non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, or NSAIDs, are just as effective as opioids at reducing pain from such common injuries. Canadian researchers from McMaster University say people taking NSAIDs also are less likely to abuse or become addicted to those pain relievers.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published
Study: Program Helped Mozambique Make A Stunning Drop In Malaria Cases [Video]

Study: Program Helped Mozambique Make A Stunning Drop In Malaria Cases

A five-year program in southern Mozambique has met with stunning success in reducing malaria in the area. According to UPI, the program was designed to increase access to treatment and infection-prevention tools. A recent analysis shows that while the program hasn't completely eliminated the mosquito-borne illness, it has reduced malaria cases by 85%. This is an extremely valuable project for advancing the fight against malaria.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:34Published

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Centers for Disease Control and Prevention United States government public health agency

Fact check: CDC's data on COVID-19 deaths used incorrectly in misleading claims

 Updated comorbidity data from the CDC is being used to promote the false claim that only 6% of coronavirus deaths were caused by the virus.
USATODAY.com
CDC: How Some Healthcare Workers Are Spreading COVID-19, And Don't Even Know It [Video]

CDC: How Some Healthcare Workers Are Spreading COVID-19, And Don't Even Know It

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released unsettling news Monday about healthcare workers and the novel coronavirus, COVID-19. The CDC reports up to 6% of the staff caring for patients with COVID-19 at 13 hospitals across the country tested positive for the virus. However, nearly 30% of them were asymptomatic, which researchers say means they have unknowingly spread the virus to patients and coworkers.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:34Published

The CDC’s testing guidance will make the pandemic worse

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

More than 180,000 people have died because of COVID-19 in the United States. And this week, the agency tasked..
The Verge

CDC criticized for new coronavirus testing guidance

 As first responders continue the fight on the front lines against the coronavirus, doctors say more testing is how we identify and stop the spread of the virus...
CBS News

Tweets about this

jbhulehan

Jenn Hulehan RT @ccollegedata: On Data, Covid, & #College: Some colleges are experimenting with in-person classes, so we need to rely more on good data… 1 day ago

ccollegedata

Community College Data On Data, Covid, & #College: Some colleges are experimenting with in-person classes, so we need to rely more on good… https://t.co/CzGJ7OvwP4 1 day ago

manunitedlives

Man United Lives @paulmelzer1 @HilltopHare @Lizzyhen1 @simondolan But the virus spreads from any respiratory droplets. When someone… https://t.co/QFFnaqIU20 2 days ago

Benevolentallt1

Dave Shields @EssexPR I’ve worn a mask on my***throughout this crisis, never been out without one even in open spaces. If Cov… https://t.co/SiNH5hS4mk 2 days ago

edddeduck

Edwin Smith @LAMBOTZ @faustocoppi60 Djokovic also threw an event without masks and caught COVID along with many others. He also… https://t.co/0B1Up79uXd 3 days ago

JeffersonTJII

Mr. Jefferson @JohnCooper4Nash Now is your chance to compare the almighty Davidson Co. with Williamson. Maybe everyone in William… https://t.co/MNcYeMh9AL 3 days ago

AndyCarp18

Andy Hedgecock @carnivalist2 2/2>> a Mask those without Civid aren't proted. When Covid Virus spreads mainly by droplets and aeros… https://t.co/Sxt1oZ8BQG 3 days ago

steven94117

Steven🌉🌉 trump pushing football now--he really doesn't understand how covid spreads! huddles are a bad idea! group tackles w… https://t.co/ymJ2UJlas3 4 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Ganpati Visarjan: Uddhav Thackeray, Devendra Fadnavis, others immerse idols [Video]

Ganpati Visarjan: Uddhav Thackeray, Devendra Fadnavis, others immerse idols

The immersion of Lord Ganesha idols, marking the conclusion of 11-day long Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities, was held here on Tuesday with participants wearing masks and following social distancing norms..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:35Published
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace Forgets Social Distancing, Shakes Hand [Video]

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace Forgets Social Distancing, Shakes Hand

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace Forgets Social Distancing, Shakes Hand

Credit: HuffPost UK Clips STUDIO     Duration: 00:29Published
Dozens of teenagers 'break Covid-19 restrictions' to exercise on bridge in the Philippines [Video]

Dozens of teenagers 'break Covid-19 restrictions' to exercise on bridge in the Philippines

Dozens of youngsters were seen flouting coronavirus guidelines in the Philippines by exercising on a highway bridge. Aiko Baguio Josol said she was surprised after seeing minors jogging and playing..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:27Published