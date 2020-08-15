COVID-19 Spreads Without Masks, Social Distancing, And Fresh Air

In the latest episode of On The Record, Hindustan Times’ Sunetra Choudhury speaks to Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi over assembly elections in the state and the Covid-19 pandemic. In the interview, Modi said that Lalu Prasad Yadav’s leadership could benefit the NDA in the upcoming Bihar elections. Modi said, “The left is hardly a force in Bihar, they are a spent force. So RJD aligning with any other party doesn’t mean anything. There is a huge gap in the vote share between BJP and these parties. The credibility of these parties- the RJD, the Congress, they don’t have a leadership. And leaders like Lalu Prasad Yadav- we can’t help him come out of jail but if he comes out of jail, and he campaigns, it will benefit NDA more.”
A new study shows, rather unsurprisingly, that staying home slows the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19. According to UPI, a new study analyzed cellphone use data across the US between January 22nd and May 11th. Areas with lots of homebodies had, on average, a 19% lower growth rate in new infections than areas where residents liked to be out and about.
For some young adults suffering from depression, happiness might be just a pair of sneakers away. According to UPI, a new study shows moderate-intensity aerobic exercise can be an effective treatment for some young adults with depression. Participants who worked out on a treadmill or exercise bike, three times a week for 45 minutes per session, for eight weeks, saw a 55% drop in symptoms.
Injuries like strained muscles and sprained ankles are very common. And according to UPI, new research shows that there's no reason to get hooked on opioids just to deal with the pain from those injuries. Two analyses have found non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, or NSAIDs, are just as effective as opioids at reducing pain from such common injuries. Canadian researchers from McMaster University say people taking NSAIDs also are less likely to abuse or become addicted to those pain relievers.
A five-year program in southern Mozambique has met with stunning success in reducing malaria in the area. According to UPI, the program was designed to increase access to treatment and infection-prevention tools. A recent analysis shows that while the program hasn't completely eliminated the mosquito-borne illness, it has reduced malaria cases by 85%. This is an extremely valuable project for advancing the fight against malaria.
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released unsettling news Monday about healthcare workers and the novel coronavirus, COVID-19. The CDC reports up to 6% of the staff caring for patients with COVID-19 at 13 hospitals across the country tested positive for the virus. However, nearly 30% of them were asymptomatic, which researchers say means they have unknowingly spread the virus to patients and coworkers.
The immersion of Lord Ganesha idols, marking the conclusion of 11-day long Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities, was held here on Tuesday with participants wearing masks and following social distancing norms..
