Nearly 500 COVID-19 cases prompt Miami U to require student testing
Miami University will require all its students to be tested for COVID-19 as the number of positive cases climbs by the day.
UNLV student tests positive for COVID-19UNLV says a student has tested positive for COVID-19. Campus officials say this is the first confirmed case of the fall semester.
MLB Suspends Miami Marlins’ Season After COVID-19 OutbreakMLB Suspends Miami Marlins’ Season After COVID-19 Outbreak Major League Baseball has announced the suspension of the Miami Marlins’ 2020 season after 15 players and two staff members tested..
People patiently wait in long traffic for COVID-19 testing in FloridaPeople in Miami Beach, Florida, are in a long waiting period while trying to get tested for COVID-19 on Tuesday (June 7).
Florida has seen a steady increase in the rate of COVID-19 tests that are..