Rep. Neal, Moulton, Lynch Win Democratic Primaries

Richard Neal, Seth Moulton and Stephen Lynch defeated their challengers in the Democratic Primary.



Related videos from verified sources Keeda Haynes defeated in U.S. House District 5 race



Keeda Haynes was Rep. Jim Cooper's top challenger for the Democratic U.S. House District 5 nomination. Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 01:18 Published on August 7, 2020 Activist Cori Bush Ousts 20-Year US Rep. Clay in Missouri



Activist Cori Bush Ousts 20-Year US Rep. Clay in Missouri Bush defeated longtime Rep. William Lacy Clay in Missouri’s Democratic primary on Tuesday. Cori Bush, via press conference Her victory puts.. Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 00:59 Published on August 5, 2020