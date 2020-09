Flu season begins amid coronavirus pandemic

Video Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 - Duration: 02:06s - Published 9 minutes ago

SEASON.

HEALTH EXPERTS ARECONCERNED ABOUT HANDLING THEFLU - AND THE PANDEMIC - ATTHE SAME TIME.

2 WORKS FORYOU'S KATIE KELEHER SHARESONE DOCTOR'S ADVICE.

ANDWHAT HAS A FORMER COVIDPATIENT WORRIED.JENNIFER CHAPLIN TESTEDPOSITIVE FOR COVID-19 INMARCH.

HAVING SYMPTOMS LIKEA HEADACHE.

FEVER..

LOSS OFTASTE..

AND RESPIRATORYISSUES - LEADING TO HERNEEDING AN INHALER.

SHE'SNOW RECOVERED FROM THE VIRUS- AND IS WORRIED ABOUT THEFLU.

00:02:15:18-00:02:25:08JENNIFER CHAPLIN, RECOVEREDFROM COVID-19 "With theflu, I've never actually hadit.

So it makes me wonder,is COVID one of those thingsthat would make me moresusceptible to getting theflu?"DR. STEVEN CRAWFORD WITH O-UMEDICINE SAYS - PEOPLE WHORECOVERED FROM COVID AREMORE LIKELY TO EXPERIENCESERIOUS SIDE EFFECTS FROMTHE FLU - LIKE LUNG ORBACTERIA INFECTIONS.

HERECOMMENDS MOST PEOPLE AGESSIX MONTHS AND OLDER GET THEFLU VACCINE BEFORE WINTER.00:02:03:13-00:02:16:21 DR.STEVEN CRAWFORD, FAMILYMEDICINE PROVIDER, OUMEDICINE "It does,definitely, diminish therisk of dying from the flu,of getting severe flu, andbeing hospitalized with theflu." WHILE SOME FLU ANDCOVID SYMPTOMS ARE SIMILAR- THERE ARE SOME KEYDIFFERENCES.00:04:39:15-00:04:49:02 DR.STEVEN CRAWFORD, FAMILYMEDICINEPROVIDER, OU MEDICINE "Youknow, you're well one minuteand bam, the flu hits you.Whereas COVID is more of aslow gradual onset." CHAPLINSAYS SHE WORRIES MORE FORHER GRANDCHILDREN.

THEY'RETULSA PUBLIC SCHOOLSSTUDENTS CURRENTLY DISTANCELEARNING.BUT COULD RETURN BACK TOIN-PERSON LEARNING IN LATEOCTOBER.00:03:16:18-00:03:23:14JENNIFER CHAPLIN, RECOVEREDFROM COVID-19 "That's whenflu and everything is goingto be more prevalent.

Youknow, it's going to startgetting cold, people aregoing to be getting sick."KKSTANDUP DR. CRAWFORDSAYS - THERE IS GOOD NEWS.FLU VACCINE DISTRIBUTORS AREMAKING A LOT MORE AVAILABLE.AND - THE FLU SEASON IN THESOUTHERN HEMISPHERE WASLIGHTER THIS YEAR - POSSIBLYBECAUSE OF PEOPLE TAKINGPRECAUTIONS DUE TO COVID.00:08:06:11-00:08:22:02 DR.STEVEN CRAWFORD, FAMILYMEDICINE PROVIDER, OUMEDICINE "If we keep thatup, the social distancing,the wearing of masks,washing hands veryreligiously, those thingsmay diminish that risk ofinfluenza, on top of gettingthe flu vaccine." TAKINGPRECAUTIONS TO PROTECTYOURSELF ANDOTHERS.

