Financial Focus for Sept. 1 Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:30s - Published 4 minutes ago Financial Focus for Sept. 1 In today's Financial Focus, we have a check of the stock market and the stocks with ties to Las Vegas. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused Zoom profits to nearly quadruple as so many companies are using the service. Walmart is launching the Walmart Plus service including special bonuses for members and free shipping on select orders. The service goes live on Sept. 15 starting at $98 per year. Financial Focus is sponsored by Clark County Credit Union. Watch it weekdays on 13 Action News. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend WALL STREET...DOW - UP ABOUT 1 PERCENT.NASDAQ - UP 1 PERCENT.S AND P 500 - UP ABOUT 1PERCENT.AND IN LOCAL GAMING...BOYD GAMING - UP 3PERCENT.CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT - UP 2PERCENT.MGM RESORTS - UP 1 PERCENT.LAS VEGAS SANDS - DOWN 2PERCENT.WYNN RESORTS - DOWN 1PERCENT.RED ROCK RESORTS - UP ALMOST 8PERCENT.IN TONIGHT'S "FINANCIALFOCUS"..THE PANDEMIC HAS RESULTED....IN SOME BIG GAINS FOR"ZOOM"....ITS REVENUE.....MORE THAN QUADRUPLED....IN THE SECOND QUARTER.AND...ITS PROFIT WAS UP.....MORE THAN....-3- THOUSAND PERCENT....OVER THE SAME QUARTER....LAST YEAR.THAT'S BECAUSE....IT'S BEING USED....BY SO MANY.....WHO ARE WORKING AND LEARNINGFROM HOME....THE FREE VERSION...SO THEY CAN HAVE...."CORPORATE MEETING OPTIONS".THEY PAID "ZOOM"...MORE THAN...-6- HUNDRED -50- MILLIONDOLLARS....IN THE LATEST QUARTER!WALMART IS LAUNCHING AMEMBERSHIP SERVICE THAT WILL BEA LOT LIKE AMAZON PRIME.IT'S CALLED 'WALMART PLUS.'MEMBERS WILL GET UNLIMITED FREEDELIVERY FROM STORES..ON ORDERS OF 35 DOLLARS ORMORE..GAS DISCOUNTS...AND A SCAN AND GO OPTION FORIN-STORE SHOPPING.BROUGHT TO YOU BY "CLARK COUNTYCREDIT UNION"..STILL TO COME..





You Might Like

Tweets about this Minto Felix RT @AndreaTurley1: Our next HE webinar is on Wednesday 16 Sept (10-11am BST).Vice-Chancellors and Deputy Vice-Chancellors from across the g… 15 hours ago Andrea Turley Our next HE webinar is on Wednesday 16 Sept (10-11am BST).Vice-Chancellors and Deputy Vice-Chancellors from across… https://t.co/uoM2H6VAJS 18 hours ago Mary Joseph RT @GreenHouseCap_: We have an amazing line-up of panelist for our #Fintech in focus event in partnership with @CF_BFA on Sept. 3-4 Joining… 1 day ago Glasgow Chamber Focus on Finance 📈 This Sept we are running a series of practical webinars to ensure your business is on top if i… https://t.co/zZnpiyRCng 3 days ago GreenHouse Capital We have an amazing line-up of panelist for our #Fintech in focus event in partnership with @CF_BFA on Sept. 3-4 Joi… https://t.co/cRdIBULXva 4 days ago SLCgov RT @slcecondev: From @SLArtsCouncil Artists, a 2nd round of #funding has opened from The Artists Safety for COVID-19 by @cerfplus relief f… 1 week ago SLC Economic Development From @SLArtsCouncil Artists, a 2nd round of #funding has opened from The Artists Safety for COVID-19 by @cerfplus… https://t.co/TCTrLFencE 1 week ago