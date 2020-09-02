Australian short-beaked Echidna enjoys a day under the sun

While bushwalking, a filmer came across an Echidna foraging for food.

Echidna's feed on a wide variety of invertebrates including ants, termites, grubs, beetles, earthworms, insect larvae and invertebrate eggs.

The Echidna is one of the oldest surviving mammals on the planet.

The Echidna had been feeding on ants as they can be seen crawling over its body.

They use their keen senses of hearing and smell to locate prey, digging with their strong claws, then using its beak containing a worm like tongue measuring up to 17 centimeters, which is covered in sticky saliva to capture and draw prey into the mouth.

The Echidna here is seen blowing bubbles.

They blow short puffs of air through their nostrils to keep them clean, they produce lots of mucus for clearing the air passage sometime creating bubbles.

(July 7, 2020)