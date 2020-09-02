A comprehensive look at Kenosha during Donald Trump's visit

Global  
 

President Donald Trump visited Kenosha, Wisconsin on Tuesday, September 1 and toured the ravished region and met with local law enforcement amidst tensions following the shooting of Jacob Blake.

President Donald Trump visited Kenosha, Wisconsin on Tuesday, September 1 and toured the ravished region and met with local law enforcement amidst tensions following the shooting of Jacob Blake.

Here is an in-depth look into the unrest that occurred in the region.




