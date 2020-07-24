Oroville school districts working with minority leaders following state investigation

Video Credit: KHSL - Published 1 week ago

Of Justice reached discrimination settlements with two Oroville school districts, the districts are now working with community leaders in taking corrective action

-- community leaders working on changing the treatment of kids based on race - and disabilities.

Action news now reporter brandon benitez is live in oroville with what they hope to accomplish.

I met with two leaders in the african american community here in orovlle.

They're working with oroville school districts following a california department of justice investigation on discrimination... oroville union high school district and the oroville elementary school district are involved in settlements following attorney general javier becerra's investigation... the investigation uncovered trends of disciplinary action aimed specifically at black students and those with dissabilities... issues that didn't go unnoticed... janet goodson: the naacp and aafcc were heavily involved from the beginning, from the on-start with this so we were very much aware.

I met n-double-a- c-p interim president for butte county janet goodson and director bobby jones at the african american cultural center in oroville.

Goodson: students have been severely affected by it.

There are scars in the community.

Bobby jones: but at the end of the day it's about building relationships and being open to build relationships outside of people who might not look like us, who might not think like us.

Bb: rather than dwell on the past -- goodson and jones want current and future generations to move beyond these prejudices.

Jones: this is a sad, but good victory because it has brought attention and light to a situation that's probably going on in many rural areas.

Dr. corey willenberg: we're always trying to look for ways to improve our services to kids and we're always looking to find ways to help students be successful.

Both goodson and jones will be sitting down with orovlle superintendents this friday continuing dialogue live in oroville brandon benitez action news now coverage you can count on.

Both oroville school districts have a five year plan dedicated to corrective action overseen by a state monitor...