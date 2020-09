Nuggets edge Jazz 80-78 to complete comeback from 3-1 down Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 04:38s - Published 9 minutes ago Nuggets edge Jazz 80-78 to complete comeback from 3-1 down Nikola Jokic made the tiebreaking basket with 27 seconds left and the Denver Nuggets advanced to the second round of the NBA playoffs by the slimmest of margins. 0

