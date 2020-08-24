EJ Espresso: Parl panel set to grill FB reps today; CBI on Sushant death case

The CBI continues its probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The late actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was questioned for the third consecutive day by the CBI, while her brother Showik was also called in for questioned by the agency for the fourth day. The actor’s house manager Samuel Miranda and domestic help Keshav also reached the guest house for questioning. Meanwhile, hotelier Gaurav Arya, who has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in the money laundering case connected to the actor’s death said that he had met Rhea in 2017 but never met Sushant Singh Rajput. The Congress has lashed out at the BJP and said that the party’s link with Sandeep Singh, the self-professed friend of Sushant Singh Rajput, must be probed. The CBI, Enforcement Directorate and the Narcotics Control Bureau are probing different angles linked to the case of the actor’s death. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead inside his Mumbai apartment on 14th June. Watch the full video for all the latest updates into the actor’s death probe.
Owner of the Tamarind Hotel, Gaurav Arya arrived at the Panaji airport on August 30. He has been asked to appear before the Enforcement Directorate before August 31 in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput Death case. Gaurav Arya said, "I have no connection with the case. I never met Sushant Singh Rajput. I met Rhea in 2017."
Congress has raised 10 questions on the ongoing probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Addressing a virtual press conference, Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi raised questions about Sandeep Singh’s proximity to BJP leaders. He alleged that Sandeep Singh had called the BJP Maharashtra office 53 times and asked who is the special protector of Sushant’s ‘self-professed’ friend? Singhvi also said that the same Sandeep Singh had also made the biopic on PM Modi in the run up to the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and said that the posters for the same were released by then Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. He further said that the individual had earlier also been charged with assaulting a minor Swiss citizen. Speaking on the drug angle, Singhvi said that it must be realised that the drug deals in question happened when Devendra Fadnavis was the Chief Minister of the state. He also questioned CBI and said that they were eager to offer their services and questioned if that is also linked to Sandeep Singh? Watch the full video for all the details.
The Allahabad High Court quashed the detention of Dr Kafeel Khan under the National Security Act and ordered his immediate release. The bench, comprising Chief Justice Govind Mathur and Justice Saumitra Dayal Singh, passed the order on a petition filed by Khan's mother Nuzhat Parveen. Dr. Kafeel khan had been arrested for making 'provocative' speech against Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). Khan had been in jail since January 2020 after an anti- Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) speech at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU). Watch Hindustan Times’ Senior Resident Editor, UP, Sunita Aron’s report.
Facebook's Head of Cybersecurity Policy Nathaniel Gleicher told Reuters on Tuesday a Russia-based pseudo news organization had been using the social media platform to misinform voters in U.S. and Britain, which Moscow denies. Gavino Garay has more.
Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty arrived at Santa Cruz Police Station on August 31 in Mumbai. Earlier, Rhea went to DRDO guest house for CBI enquiry in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput death case for fourth consecutive day.
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on connection between Sandip Singh and drugs with regards to Sushant Singh Rajput death case said that a congress delegation has urged to probe the relation between BJP and Sandip Singh. Anil Deshmukh said, "A Congress delegation met with me and urged to probe as to what is relation between BJP and Sandip Singh and his connection with drugs. Sandip Singh has also produced PM Modi's biopic. I will forward this request to CBI."
Passengers on buses are at significant risk for catching COVID-19, reports UPI. If a fellow traveler is infected and face coverings or social distancing isn't being used, the risk is high. Those who traveled on a bus with one infected passenger are more likely to be sickened. COVID-19 spreads easily when people are not covering their mouths and noses. The CDC recommends maintaining 6 feet distance from anyone you do not live with, at all times.
In the latest episode of On The Record, Hindustan Times’ Sunetra Choudhury speaks to Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi over assembly elections in the state and the Covid-19 pandemic. In the interview, Modi said that Lalu Prasad Yadav’s leadership could benefit the NDA in the upcoming Bihar elections. Modi said, “The left is hardly a force in Bihar, they are a spent force. So RJD aligning with any other party doesn’t mean anything. There is a huge gap in the vote share between BJP and these parties. The credibility of these parties- the RJD, the Congress, they don’t have a leadership. And leaders like Lalu Prasad Yadav- we can’t help him come out of jail but if he comes out of jail, and he campaigns, it will benefit NDA more.”
Hotelier Gaurav Arya reached ED office in Mumbai on Aug 31. He is the owner of The Tamarind Hotel, Goa. He was summoned by the agency on Aug 29. Gaurav will be questioned in connection of Sushant Singh..
Actor Rhea Chakraborty reached at DRDO guest house with her brother Showik for CBI inquiry in connection with SSR's death case on Aug 31. Rhea Chakraborty has been called for interrogation for fourth..