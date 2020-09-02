Boy with rare genetic disorder receives transplant

A devoted mum who believed a benign brain tumour had made her infertile toldhow the surprise baby she feared she would lose because of a rare geneticdisorder is now living a normal life - thanks to a bone marrow transplant froma complete stranger.

Former clinical psychologist Zoe Alderson, 33, told howher joy was short-lived when Henry, the son she and her husband Craig, 40, agraphic design company manager, never expected to have was diagnosed with arare genetic disorder, affecting just 125 people in the UK - meaning he neededmonthly blood transfusions.